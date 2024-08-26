LGT Venture Philanthropy Extends Partnership with Quest Alliance to Make Youth Future-Ready

LGT Venture Philanthropy Foundation (LGT VP) today announced the extension of its partnership with Quest Alliance to support its strategic plan for India. The three-year partnership will focus on supporting Quest Alliance in enhancing its organizational systems, processes, innovation, and technology integration to further improve employability outcomes for young people.

A file photo of students at Quest Alliance, which helps make learners’ school-to-work transition easier

A cost-effective solution that strengthens the capacity of governments to deliver 21st century skills to youth. Founded in 2008, Quest Alliance imparts youth in the public education system with ’21st century’ life and work-readiness skills. Its flagship programmes leverage education technology and partnerships with government and local organizations to empower students and build the capacity of teachers in schools and skilling institutes for engaging learning experiences. As part of its 2024-2029 strategy, Quest Alliance aims to directly reach 1 million learners and impact an additional 15 million learners through curriculum and policy shifts.

Quest Alliances commitment to equip youth with future skills aligns strongly with LGT VPs India Education Strategy, which prioritizes the development of life and work-readiness skills in young people as well as the setting of numeracy and literacy foundations early in childrens lives. “Quest Alliances model focuses on a set of transferable skills that enable young people to navigate diverse career paths throughout their lives”, explains Marcia Parada, Investment Director at LGT VP.

“In light of the rapidly changing job landscape, supporting solutions that cultivate these essential skills and empower students to secure gainful employment is crucial. Quest Alliances holistic approach, which includes innovating tech-enabled learning experiences, embedding career transition support in public systems, and leveraging partnerships for systemic impact, aligns perfectly with our goals. Quest Alliance is already a trusted partner within the public education framework, and we are excited to support Quest Alliance to enhance their organizational capacity, deepen their impact, and drive systemic change in Indias education and skilling ecosystem,” Marcia added.

Namrata Agarwal, Director, Partnerships and Strategic Finance said, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with LGT Venture Philanthropy. This collaboration will significantly bolster our efforts to facilitate school-to-work transitions for young people, and comes at an opportune time as we embark on a new strategic plan. With LGT VPs support, we will continue to build innovations, strengthen our monitoring and evaluation systems, and build robust organizational processes. Additionally, this partnership will help us develop leadership capacities and foster a vibrant, inclusive organizational culture. We believe this will help us continue to grow as a resilient organization as we continue our journey of empowering young people with thriving careers.”

About Quest Alliance

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with life and work readiness skills by transforming how educators address critical gaps in quality education and skills training. The organization facilitates learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fuelled by research and innovation.

For more information, visit: www.questalliance.net.

About LGT VP

LGT Venture Philanthropy (LGT VP) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2007 with teams in Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa, and India. The Foundation strives to improve the quality of life of people facing disadvantages, contribute to healthy ecosystems and build resilient, inclusive, and prosperous communities. LGT VP focuses on strengthening the capabilities of locally rooted organizations that deliver effective, scalable solutions across health, education, and the environment contributing directly to the SDGs.

For more information, visit www.lgtvp.com/en.