Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Pakistan Due To Knee Injury

Rawalpindi: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, injured his right knee during his first test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. As a result, he will not be the part of England team for the remaining series. Livingstone will fly back to start his rehabilitation process.

After England had put up a mammoth 657 in their innings. On debut, Livingstone damaged his knee during fielding at the boundary on day two. The hurt forced him to stay off the field for entire Pakistan’s first innings. Livingstone looked uncomfortable when he came out to bat in the second innings as he limped between the wickets.



