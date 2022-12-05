Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNationalLiam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Pakistan Due To Knee...
National

Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Pakistan Due To Knee Injury

admin
By admin
0
66


On debut, Livingstone damaged his knee during fielding at the boundary on day two. The hurt forced him to stay off the field for entire Pakistan’s first innings.

Liam Livingstone, Liam Livingstone News, Liam Livingstone Updates, Liam Livingstone Pics, Liam Livingstone Injury, Liam Livingstone INJURED, Liam Livingstone England Cricketer, Liam Livingstone for ENG vs PAK, Liam Livingstone for PAK vs ENG
Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Pakistan Due To Knee Injury

Rawalpindi: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, injured his right knee during his first test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. As a result, he will not be the part of England team for the remaining series. Livingstone will fly back to start his rehabilitation process.

After England had put up a mammoth 657 in their innings. On debut, Livingstone damaged his knee during fielding at the boundary on day two. The hurt forced him to stay off the field for entire Pakistan’s first innings. Livingstone looked uncomfortable when he came out to bat in the second innings as he limped between the wickets.




Published Date: December 5, 2022 1:02 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: Mystery shrouds La Salle after season-ending loss to Adamson
Next article
Shafali Verma To Captain India In Inaugural Edition Of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
66
Previous article
UAAP: Mystery shrouds La Salle after season-ending loss to Adamson
Next article
Shafali Verma To Captain India In Inaugural Edition Of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677