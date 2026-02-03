Veterinarian-Designed Solution Addresses Critical Need for Post-TPLO and Bilateral Hind Leg Surgery Recovery AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lick Sleeve, the leading innovator in e-collar alternatives, today announced the launch of its Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit, a specialized garment engineered specifically for dogs recovering from bilateral TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgeries and other procedures requiring simultaneous protection of both hind legs. This targeted solution fills a significant gap in veterinary post-operative care, where dogs undergoing dual hind leg procedures have traditionally faced limited options for effective wound protection and recovery management. “Dogs recovering from bilateral hind leg surgeries present unique challenges that standard recovery suits simply cannot address,” explains Dr. David Allman, board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon and founder of Lick Sleeve. “The Rear Bilateral Suit provides comprehensive, simultaneous protection for both surgical sites while maintaining the comfort and mobility essential for proper healing.” The Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit builds upon Lick Sleeve’s proven foundation while incorporating design elements specific to bilateral hind leg recovery:
- Dual-leg coverage with independent adjustment for each hind limb
- Medical-grade, anti-microbial fabric that promotes cleanliness at both surgical sites
- Water-resistant construction to protect wounds during healing
- Strategic design that allows natural movement while preventing access to incisions
- Enhanced durability to withstand extended recovery periods
