Lifestyle Proclaims “Style Icon Contest 2022” in Siliguri on the occasion of Pujo

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination celebrated the Style Icon Contest 2022 in Siliguri. Popular Tollywood Celeb Mimi Chakraborty spoke about the contest which encouraged contestants to showcase their most stylish looks at #lifestyleiconsiliguri22. The two contest winners won vouchers worth Rs.15000 each from the Lifestyle store in City Centre Mall, Matighara. On 29th September Style Icon contest winners Shiwangi Deokota and Puskar Roy were announced to be this year’s winners.

The Lifestyle’s Style Icon contest received an entry of 600+ within a period of 15 days, and the profiles with best styles were selected out of which, the top 18 participants qualified for the final round and were groomed by Lifestyle and photographed professionally. Further the participants also posted their final Style Icon picture for a voting appeal. Lifestyle has always been an innovative and creative entity for introducing on-going fashion trends. With presence in more than 45 cities across the country, Lifestyle aims at providing a premium and seamless shopping experience to its consumers.

The Style Icons were selected based on the voting which took place between 24th – 29th September. In total, the Shiwangi Deokota and Puskar Roy, the winners received 3870+ votes as they were seen showcasing the trendiest fashion from Lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President Marketing, Lifestyle, said, “We are excited to announce winners of Lifestyle Style Icon Contest- Siliguri 2022. We believe in giving a platform to budding fashion enthusiasts to follow their passion for fashion. We have witnessed a positive response with this contest by receiving more than 600 entries, making this initiative a huge success.”

About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true Omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India’s Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 – Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 88 stores, over 45 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni- channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.