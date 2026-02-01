Home

Weather Warning: Light rain lashes Delhi, rainfall, snow, cold wave conditions to grip North India on Budget Day – check IMD forecast here

Weather Warning: Light rain lashed Delhi and adjoining NCR on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today. North India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, is under the grip of two western disturbances. Check IMD forecast here.

Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to wet weather on Sunday, with light fog enveloping the region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of moderate showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle around 11 degrees Celsius. While Delhi is focusing on the Union Budget today a major weather shift is poised to take centre stage across North India. The IMD stated that light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected to batter the Western Himalayan region due to two western disturbances.