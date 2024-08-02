Home

Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital

Light showers of rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Friday. According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5.

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली के अलग-अलग स्थानों में 1 अगस्त 2024 को भारी बारिश की संभावना है.

New Delhi: Light showers of rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Friday. According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5. Earlier on Wednesday evening, heavy rains swept through various areas of Delhi and the nearby National Capital Region (NCR), offering relief from the humid weather. However, the downpours led to traffic jams and rain-related incidents throughout the city.

The IMD had earlier warned that the showers could lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, and localized waterlogging in low-lying areas. As a result of the adverse weather, Delhi saw 10 flight diversions, according to airport sources. Air India issued an advisory stating that flights to and from Delhi might be affected by the bad weather on Wednesday evening.

During heavy downpours on Wednesday evening, a house in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area collapsed. A total of five fire tenders were dispatched to the site, but their arrival was delayed due to traffic congestion. According to reports, the incident occurred at 8:57 p.m. In a separate rain-related incident, a woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Light rain lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Old Rajinder Nagar. pic.twitter.com/u89dvih9QB — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

As per the news agency ANI report, the deceased were identified as Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad. Adding to the thread of incidents, another 12-year-old boy died of electrocution in Bindapur. Officials stated that the victim came into contact with a live cable while walking near a wall and suffered an electric shock. He was later declared dead. The boy lived with his family in Bindapur, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Amid heavy rainfall in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday received over 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues from across Delhi from 6 pm until midnight.











