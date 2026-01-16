SAN FRANCISCO

Jan. 16, 2026

/PRNewswire/ —— Lightera, a global leader in advanced specialty optical fiber solutions, announced today a new development program that combines real-time fiber-optic temperature sensing with precision laser power delivery in a single fiber platform. Designed for medical applications where thermal accuracy is critical, the system provides point-of-energy temperature feedback at the treatment site, helping device developers enable more consistent control during laser-assisted procedures. This approach is especially relevant for intravascular interventions, where unintended heat can increase the risk of clot formation or vessel injury. Many traditional feedback methods estimate temperature upstream or indirectly, limiting visibility where it matters most. By measuring temperature through the same fiber delivering the laser energy, Lightera’s platform is engineered to support tighter closed-loop control at the point of contact. “Thermal confidence at the treatment site can change what’s possible for next-generation vascular tools,” said Charles Golub, Medical Marketing at Lightera. “Our goal is to help medical device partners reduce complexity while gaining clearer, faster insight into temperature, so they can design procedures that are safer and more repeatable.” By integrating sensing and delivery in one optical pathway, this dual-function capability can reduce system complexity and support new device designs forhrombosis management, vessel remodeling, laser atherectomies, and other energy-based vascular therapies. As the program progresses, Lightera plans to collaborate with medical device partners to commercialize tailored solutions for specific clinical use cases.Join Lightera’s presentation: “Temperature sensing for medical phototherapy in shape sensing endoscope fiber” 11:50 AM | Saturday, January 18, 2026 | BiOS, Moscone South, Room 307 (Level 3)Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions. Built on a legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide. With operational headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera serves customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a pioneer in advancing the next generation of infrastructure through integrated solutions in information, energy, and mobility, to create a safe, peaceful, and sustainable world. SOURCE Lightera, LLC