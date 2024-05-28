Like TRP Gaming Zone Over 90 High Rise Buildings Are Operating Without Any NOC

Home

News

Rajkot Fire Accident Fallout, Over 90 High Rise Buildings Found Operating Without Any NOC

the fire department has only issued NOC to four high rise buildings in Keshod city in Junagadh district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Fire in TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, Gujrat claimed over 35 lives.

Gandhinagar: Following the Rajkot fire tragedy in the TRP gaming zone that claimed the lives of 35 people including children, the Gujarat Government has initiated an intensive fire inspection and discovered that over 90 high-rise buildings in Keshod city in the Junagadh district do not have the mandatory no-objections certificates (NOCs). An NOC is provided after making sure that a building has all the safety measures in case of a fire. The owner of the TRP gaming zone, Yuvraj Singh Solanki who has been arrested by the police, was also operating without any NOC.

The inspections administered by the Gujarat Government revealed several lapses in safety measures across the city, highlighting the negligence of the Keshod Fire Department.

The officials told ANI that the investigation has revealed that the fire department has only issued NOC to four high rise buildings in Keshod while about 90 buildings are operating without these safety protocols.

The fire department has issued notices to the management and owners of these buildings.

Several hotels and restaurants in the city are also operating without any fire NOCs, putting the lives of people at risk with inadequate safety measures.

Rajkot Fire Incident That Claimed Over 35 Lives

On Saturday, May 26, a massive fire erupted at the TRP gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujrat that claimed over 35 lives. The fire erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. Children were among the victims who were present at the location in large numbers because of the ongoing summer vacation.

The primary investigation suggests that the fire broke out because of the sparks from a welding machine in the extension area of the gaming zone. The sparks landed on highly inflammable material stockpiled within the premise.

Safety Violations of TRP Gaming Zone

The gravest violation at the TRP gaming zone was that the center was functioning without any NOC from the fire department, and it had only one exit which made it difficult for the victims to escape.







