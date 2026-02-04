2.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, excluded charges primarily related to an intangible asset impairment acquired through POINT BioPharma Global Inc.. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, also excluded charges primarily related to litigation, as well as acquisition and integration costs associated with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, excluded charges related to intangible asset impairment for Vitrakvi. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, also excluded charges related to litigation.