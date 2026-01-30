The $3.5 billion Lehigh Valley site will develop Lilly’s next-generation weight-loss medicines, including retatrutide

Company plans to create more than 2,800 manufacturing and construction jobs at Lilly’s 10th U.S. manufacturing site announced since 2020

INDIANAPOLIS

Jan. 30, 2026

GLP-1



Source: Eli Lilly and Company



New sites in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana

Development of the new Lilly Medicine Foundry in Indiana

Site expansions in Puerto Rico and to our Lilly Technology Center in Indianapolis

Acquisition and expansion of Lilly’s manufacturing site in Wisconsin

