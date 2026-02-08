What does Himanta say?

Left the matter to the central government: Himanta

Allegations against Gaurav Gogoi and Elizabeth Colburn

Elizabeth collected information about climate action from IB sources.

Gaurav Gogoi did not disclose his wife’s Pakistani bank account in his election affidavit.

FCRA rules were circumvented to make payments to Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth.

While working for an Indian firm, Elizabeth visited Islamabad 6 times. After joining another NGO, she visited Pakistan three times.

Elizabeth only traveled to Pakistan via the Attari border, never by flight.

Gaurav secretly went to Pakistan in December 2013 before his marriage. At that time, he was living at the Assam Chief Minister’s residence.

Gaurav was given permission to go to Islamabad and Karachi in 2013, although the visa was only issued for Lahore.

The Assam Police were not informed about the Congress MP’s visit.

During his 10-day stay in Pakistan, Gaurav was digitally silent, suggesting he might have undergone some kind of training there.

After returning from Pakistan, Gogoi asked questions in Parliament about defense equipment and nuclear plants.

The Assam government will send the case of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan connection to the Union Home Ministry. The Assam cabinet took this decision on Saturday, February 7, which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced at a press conference on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The Assam government will also demand the cancellation of Congress MP Gaurav’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn’s OCI/visa, as her presence is detrimental to India’s interests.The Assam CM alleges that Congress MP Gaurav and his wife, Elizabeth, are very close to Pakistani agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. A Pakistani firm employed Gaurav’s wife and then transferred her to India. Elizabeth collected various pieces of information related to India and reported them to Pakistani national Ali Sheikh. Ali Tauqeer Sheikh paid Elizabeth a salary for this work. Himanta also claimed that Ali Tauqeer visited India 13 times between 2010 and 2013. His objective was to create an anti-India narrative globally.At the press conference, Himanta stated that they have not questioned the sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi about his Pakistan connection. Respecting the dignity of his office, they have left the matter to the central government. Himanta also said that if any action like arresting Gaurav Gogoi is taken now, he will be accused of playing politics before the Assam assembly elections.