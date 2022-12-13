Lionel Messi Breaks BIG Record During World Cup S/F- Check DEETS

FIFA World Cup: The 35-year-old now equals Diego Maradona’s total of eight at World Cups with an assist to Julian Alvarez in the 69th minute of the game to give Argentina a 3-0 lead.

Lionel Messi Records

Lusail: Lionel Messi once again rose to the occasion where all the pressure on him heading into the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup versus Croatia at the Lusail stadium on Tuesday. After a fierce battle between the two sides, Messi finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute via a penalty. With that strike, he became Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals. He edged Gabriel Batistuta to the feat. The 35-year-old now equals Diego Maradona’s total of eight at World Cups with an assist to Julian Alvarez in the 69th minute of the game to give Argentina a 3-0 lead.

Messi has 5 goals at this World Cup and 4 of them are penalties. He has been spot on most occasions. At the time of filing the copy, Argentina was leading 3-0 and were in cruise control at the Lusail stadium.

If Argentina makes the summit clash, it will be their sixth appearance. What is interesting here is that Argentina has never lost a semi-final. This is Messi’s last shot at the biggest prize in the world of football. He is just two steps away from doing what Diego Maradona did in 1986.

ARGENTINA SQUAD | Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.



