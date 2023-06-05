Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Lionel Messi can now return to FC Barcelona after La Liga gives green light

By: admin

Date:


Football legend Lionel Messi can now finally return to the club FC Barcelona, as La Liga has given the green light to the club, reported by Relevo.

Messi, who is a free person post 30 June, had announced on Saturday that he will leave the club Paris Saint-Germain through an official statement.

Confirming the latest development, Relevo journalist Toni Juanmart tweeted an exclusive video of Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi meeting Barca president Joan Laporta at his house.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to leave PSG at the end of season

Post a shocking 3-2 loss to Clermont Foot in his final game at the Parc des Princes, where Messi was even booed as he missed a chance from close distance, Relevo had reported that a Saudi delegation had traveled to Paris to close his signature for Al-Hilal.

Apart from this, though Footmercato reported the Messi camp had accepted a two-year €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) proposal for him to continue his career in the Middle East, Relevo said for Messi FC Barcelona was still his preferred destination.

With La Liga giving a thumbs up to the plan, it means for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, he can again cherish his second stint at his boyhood club.

Messi’ father Jorge has even confirmed his son’s wish to don his iconic number ’10’ shirt once more.

“Messi wants to return to Barca and I would love him to return too,” Jijantes FC recorded him as saying.

As per sport, Messi is expected to earn €25 million ($27.5 million) a season in Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 06:13 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Do You Know The History Behind Saagi Phull, The Traditional Indian Headgear Kangana Ranaut Wore in Stunning Photoshoot?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights