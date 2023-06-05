Lionel Messi can now return to FC Barcelona after La Liga gives green light

Football legend Lionel Messi can now finally return to the club FC Barcelona, as La Liga has given the green light to the club, reported by Relevo .

Messi, who is a free person post 30 June, had announced on Saturday that he will leave the club Paris Saint-Germain through an official statement.

Confirming the latest development, Relevo journalist Toni Juanmart tweeted an exclusive video of Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi meeting Barca president Joan Laporta at his house.

💣💣EXCLUSIVA💣💣 Ahora mismo, reunión en casa de JOAN LAPORTA entre el presidente del Barça y JORGE MESSI para tratar el posible regreso del jugador argentino. pic.twitter.com/dYVu16QTz8 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 5, 2023

Post a shocking 3-2 loss to Clermont Foot in his final game at the Parc des Princes, where Messi was even booed as he missed a chance from close distance, Relevo had reported that a Saudi delegation had traveled to Paris to close his signature for Al-Hilal.

Apart from this, though Footmercato reported the Messi camp had accepted a two-year €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) proposal for him to continue his career in the Middle East, Relevo said for Messi FC Barcelona was still his preferred destination.

With La Liga giving a thumbs up to the plan, it means for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, he can again cherish his second stint at his boyhood club.

Messi’ father Jorge has even confirmed his son’s wish to don his iconic number ’10’ shirt once more.

“Messi wants to return to Barca and I would love him to return too,” Jijantes FC recorded him as saying.

As per sport, Messi is expected to earn €25 million ($27.5 million) a season in Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 06:13 PM IST