Lionel Messi Fetched 90 Crores INR From Instagram Since Winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar- Report News

The 35-year old holding the World Cup trophy picture from his Insta post, fetched a massive 74 million likes to beat the record held by an egg.

Lionel Messi Fetched 90 Crores INR From Instagram Since Winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak by winning the FIFA World Cup on December 18th as Argentina beat France in a thrilling final on penalties after both the sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of play which ended 3-3.

He ended up as the Best Player and also the 2nd highest top scorer in the tournament as social media went into frenzy after the marvellous achievement.

Ever since the big feat, Messi has been earning a lot lately and as per a report by The Daily Mail, the Argentine has been earning £1.5 million per Instagram branded post and the total figure amounts to a whooping 90 crores INR.

From Call of Duty to eFootball to Gatorade, Budweiser, Adidas and Pepsi, he has been raking a lot from the endorsement deals.

Messi has joined his PSG teammates after the break and received a Guard of Honour for winning the coveted title. He has already started training but he his not expected to start for the French side till Thursday.

Coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that he will not be fielding both Messi and Neymar in French Cup fixture against Chateauroux and are considering them for coming Thursday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Angers.

In the ongoing season, he scored 12 goals in 19 games for PSG bettering the 11-goal record he held in his debut season. With the World Cup triumph, Messi is also expected to win his 8th Ballon D’or.



