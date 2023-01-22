Home

Sports

Lionel Messi Following Cristiano Ronaldo to SPL? Saudi Football Chief Answers

Responding to the rumours, Ibrahim Alkassim, the General Secretary of the Saudi Football Federation denied all such claims.

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo vs Messi Friendly Match In India Online

Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines when he joined the Saudi football club Al Nassr recently as it was the first time he was going to play outside Europe. The two-and-a-half-year contract Ronaldo has signed is reportedly worth 200 million. As Ronaldo gets ready to make his Al Nassr debut on Sunday against Ettifaq, there are whispers that Lionel Messi would also be joining an SPL club next season. Responding to the rumours, Ibrahim Alkassim, the General Secretary of the Saudi Football Federation denied all such claims.

“At the moment we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival, although I do not hide that, as Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league,” he told Marca.

‘The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now,’ he added.

Not long ago, Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Itihad claimed they are willing to pay Messi around 350 million euros per season and asked help from the government to make the offer.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon D’Or-winner gets ready for his Al Nassr debut at the King Saud University Stadium.

When and Where to livestream Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match in India?

The Shahid app will live stream the Al Nassr vs Ettifaq clash in India and the game starts at 11:00 PM IST.



