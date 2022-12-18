Lionel Messi Hugging His Kids After Argentina Beat France to Lift FIFA World Cup 2022 is EPIC

FIFA World Cup 2022: Following the win, Messi had his kids join him on the pitch after the game. Messi hugged his kids who then waved to the fans.

Lionel Messi Kids, Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup

Lusail: It was a night to remember at the Lusail stadium on Sunday as some of the best footballers of the modern era came under the same roof to compete for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With stakes high on Argentina and France, Lionel Messi led his side to a 4-2 win on penalties. The win meant Messi and Co. brought a 36-year-old wait to an end.

Here is the adorable video that is now doing the rounds on social space:

Messi gave Argentina the lead at 23 minutes when Angel Di Maria appeared to have been tripped by Ousmane Dembele.

The Argentine captain converted from the spot to put the whole stadium in frenzy. With this goal, Messi also became the first player ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single World Cup.

Argentina’s joy doubled within 13 minutes when Di Maria scored the second for Argentina, thanks to a beautiful move with Messi’s pass providing the finesse. Messi’s stunning pass found MacAllister, who put the ball for Di Maria from the right only for the Juventus star to find the back of the net.

Messi got emotional after the win as he had waited all his life for the moment. It is now fair to say that Messi has almost all the big footballing trophies in his cabinet.



