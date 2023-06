Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami; club transfer pushes tickets worth ₹2,400 to ₹27,000

Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami has triggered an unprecedented surge in ticket prices on the secondary market as fans scramble to witness the footballing maestro’s magic on American soil.

Reports of Messi’s potential move to the Major League Soccer side sparked a frenzy among supporters, leading to an astonishing escalation in ticket costs. The lowest price for a ticket to Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on July 21 experienced an extraordinary surge from a mere $29 ( ₹2,400) to a staggering $329 ( ₹27,000), marking an astronomical 1,034% increase, according to TickPick.

Experts believe that Messi’s inaugural appearance in a Miami jersey will likely become the most expensive Major League Soccer (MLS) game ever recorded. Kyle Zorn, brand manager at TickPick, shared his insights, stating, “Given his status as arguably the greatest player in the world, every time Inter Miami plays on the road, we’re going to see record-breaking ticket prices.”

Notably, Inter Miami’s away fixtures witnessed significant spikes in prices as well. The team’s clash with the New York Red Bulls on August 26 saw a remarkable 1,236% surge, while their encounter with LAFC in Southern California on September 3 experienced a substantial 420% increase, as reported by the ticket retailer.

While ticket prices have skyrocketed, supporters remain undeterred in their pursuit of experiencing Messi’s mesmerising skills firsthand. As the anticipation builds, Inter Miami’s matches are poised to draw in record-breaking crowds and create an electric atmosphere that will undoubtedly resonate throughout the league.

Messi-Inter Miami deal

Messi’s move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) comes with financial intricacies due to MLS’ strict salary cap and roster regulations. The Miami Herald has shed some light on the complexity of the deal, estimating its value to be between $125 million and $150 million over a period of approximately 2.5 years, with a potential option year for 2026. This comprehensive agreement would encompass not only the player’s salary and bonuses but also equity in the team.

While the exact date of Messi’s debut for Inter Miami remains uncertain, July 21 is widely reported as the proposed time frame. However, other possibilities such as “later in July, at the earliest” or sometime in August have also been mentioned. It is worth noting that the MLS regular season concludes on October 21, followed by the playoffs commencing on October 25 and culminating in the MLS Cup on December 9.

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated: 09 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM IST