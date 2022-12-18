Lionel Messi Lifts FIFA World Cup For First Time After Argentina Beat France 4-2 On Penalties

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalty shootout to win their third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina Beat France

Lusail: Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalty shootout to win their third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi gave Argentina the lead at 23 minutes when Angel Di Maria appeared to have been tripped by Ousmane Dembele.

The Argentine captain converted from the spot to put the whole stadium in frenzy. With this goal, Messi also became the first player to ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single World Cup.

Argentine joy doubled within 13 minutes when Di Maria scored the second for Argentina, thanks to a beautiful move with Messi’s pass providing the finesse. Messi’s stunning pass found MacAllister, who put the ball for Di Maria from the right only for Juventus star to found the back of the net.

But the picture did not end there. In the second half, Kylian Mbappe scored twice within a space of 97 seconds to bring back life to all the Frenchman inside the arena. He first scored from a penalty on 80th minute before slotting home with a right-footed volley soon after to score his seventh goal of this tournament and keep himself alive for the Golden Boot race and force the game in extra time.

The first half of the extra time went goalless but there wwas thrill, excitement in the final 15 minutes. Messi made it 3-2 for Argentina before Mbappe converted from the spot in the 117th minute to complete his hat-trick. It was also the first World Cup hat-trick since 1966.



