Lionel Messi May MISS Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final Due to Injury

Lionel was seen clutching his hamstring several times during the 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi Injured? BIG headache for Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup Final, Messi reportedly injures his hamstring & misses training: Follow Argentina France Final LIVE

@FIFAWorldCupTwitter

Lusail: The buzz growing by the minute as the world is getting ready to witness the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina-France. Ahead of the final, there is a massive buzz around Lionel Messi. He is going to be the biggest attraction during the final. But unfortunately, reports suggest Messi missed Argentina’s training session due to a hamstring injury. According to reports on various media platforms in the UK, Messi injured his hamstring during the match against Croatia. He was seen clutching his hamstring several times during the 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday.

Despite the report in Foot Mercato, whatever it be – Messi will take the pitch on Sunday.

Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report on fifa.com website.

He now shares the record with German World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus for the most World Cup appearances — 25. He will overtake Matthaus if he plays the final on Sunday.

Messi has made a record 18 appearances as captain in the World Cup. He is followed by Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16).

He is the only player to register an assist in five World Cup editions. His closest challengers are Pele, Grzegorz Lato, Diego Maradona and David Beckham, who set up goals in three editions apiece.

Pele and Messi share the record for the most assists in the knockout phase (6).

Messi is Argentina’s leading marksman in the World Cup with 11 goals. He is followed by Gabriel Batistuta (10), Diego Maradona (8), Guillermo Stabile (8), Mario Kempes (6) and Gonzalo Higuain (5).



