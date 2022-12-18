Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Shah Rukh Khan on GOAT Debate Ahead of FIFA WC Final Between Argentina-France

Messi vs Ronaldo – GOAT debate: In the question and answer round on Twitter with SRK, a fan asked ‘Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?’.

Lusail: While the world gets ready for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did a Q&A session with his fans on the eve of the game. And it was no surprise that he was asked to predict the winner. But what stood out was his response to the long-standing Greatest Of All Time debate over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the question and answer round on Twitter with SRK, a fan asked ‘Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?’. To which Shah Rukh replied, “Just as advice don’t keep finding better. … it destroys the good!”

Meanwhile, amid much speculation over will Lionel Messi feature against France in the FIFA World Cup final or not after he missed the training session on Thursday, there is a big update on his fitness. In a clip posted by the Argentina national team on social media, Messi can be seen in good spirits, training with the side. This clip is surely going to bring smiles to the faces of fans across the world. Looks like the PSG star has overcome his injury and is fit to take the pitch at Lusail. Argentina would be eyeing their first WC title since 1986.

Messi has been in terrific form in the competition and has been leading his side brilliantly. This will easily be the biggest match of his life as he has a shot at World Cup glory.



