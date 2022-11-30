Lionel Messi Remembers Diego Maradona Ahead of Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match

FIFA World Cup: Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them.

Qatar: Ahead of their Group game against Poland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina captain Lionel Messi remembered legend Diego Maradona. Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them. “He loved the national team. He’s always been there for us and always will be,” Messi was quoted as per Fox Soccer.

Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals — and perhaps even several of them — to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup.

Poland need a draw to qualify. Mexico need to beat Saudi Arabia by a good margin. The Asians need just a victory to qualify. If Argentina perish, then a draw will do good for them.



