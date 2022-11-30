Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalLionel Messi Remembers Diego Maradona Ahead of Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match
National

Lionel Messi Remembers Diego Maradona Ahead of Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match

admin
By admin
0
46


FIFA World Cup: Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them.

Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona news, Diego Maradona age, Diego Maradona net worth, Diego Maradona drugs, Diego Maradona controversies, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi news, Lionel Messi age, Lionel Messi updates, Lionel Messi records, Lionel Messi live, Lionel Messi goals, Lionel Messi net worth, Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup, Football News
Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona (© IANS)

Qatar: Ahead of their Group game against Poland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Argentina captain Lionel Messi remembered legend Diego Maradona. Messi claimed that Maradona loved the team and will always be there with them. “He loved the national team. He’s always been there for us and always will be,” Messi was quoted as per Fox Soccer.

Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals — and perhaps even several of them — to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup.

Poland need a draw to qualify. Mexico need to beat Saudi Arabia by a good margin. The Asians need just a victory to qualify. If Argentina perish, then a draw will do good for them.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 12:29 AM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 12:30 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Canelo Alvarez Issues APOLOGY to Lionel Messi, People of Argentina During FIFA World Cup
Next article
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
46
Previous article
Canelo Alvarez Issues APOLOGY to Lionel Messi, People of Argentina During FIFA World Cup
Next article
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677