Lionel Messi Scores Controversial Goal During Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Messi Goal

Lusail: Lionel Messi was having the night of his life at the Lusail stadium in Doha on Sunday during the FIFA World Cup final. With the game pushed into extra time after a 2-2 stalemate, Messi found the goal that put Argentina in the lead again. It was a little controversial as it was kicked off the line. But the referee gave it a goal and the decision stood. It was Messi’s seventh goal of the tournament. The Argentinian players started celebrating as the French players kept arguing with the referee but to no avail.

Here is the goal that is now creating massive buzz on social sphere:

Messi might have just secured the GOAT status with this goal. pic.twitter.com/FUmqLpNA2K — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Messi scored his sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 goal when Argentina broke the deadlock with a penalty in the first half of the game, the former Barcelona star became the first player ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single World Cup.

Earlier, there was much speculation over will Lionel Messi feature against France in the FIFA World Cup final or not after he missed the training session on Thursday, there is a big update on his fitness. In a clip posted by the Argentina national team on social media, Messi can be seen in good spirits, training with the side. This clip is surely going to bring smiles to the faces of fans across the world. Looks like the PSG star has overcome his injury and is fit to take the pitch at Lusail. Argentina would be eyeing their first WC title since 1986.



