Lionel Messi Scores In FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against France; Creates Unique Record

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has six goals so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against France. (Image: AP)

Doha: When Lionel Messi scored from the spot on 23 minutes in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, the Argentine captain created an unique record in the history of the tournament.

Not only Messi scored his sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 goal, the former Barcelona star became the first player to ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single World Cup.




