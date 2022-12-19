In fact, not only did Messi create records on the field, but he also created a big record off the field too.

Lionel Messi Sets Another Record As He Beats Cristiano Ronaldo At Different ‘Ball’ Game | CHECK RIGHT HERE (Image: Instagram/@cristiano)

Lionel Messi Sets Another Record: Lionel Messi created a unique record when he took the field against France on Sunday for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. When Messi scored from the spot on 23 minutes in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, the Argentine captain created a unique record in the history of the tournament as he became the first player to ever score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semi-final, and final in a single World Cup.

In fact, not only did Messi create records on the field, but he also created a big record off the field too as his Instagram post after the World Cup win, captioned, CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!!!! 🌎🏆(champions of the world) has got over 46 million likes.

In the post, Messi wrote: “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon.”

Within hours of being shared, Messi’s post became the most-liked post on Instagram by any sportsperson. The previous record for the most-liked Instagram post was held by another football great and Messi’s contemporary Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo that shows Ronaldo playing chess with Messi with the caption, “Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton.” That post has received 41.9 million likes as of Monday evening.

In fact, Messi contributed to helping Google search to log their highest traffic in 25 years, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted on Monday.

The game went to the penalties and Argentina won the battle of the nerves as they edged out France 4-2 to lift the World Cup.



