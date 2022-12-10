Saturday, December 10, 2022
Lionel Messi SLAMS Weghorst, Van Gaal, And Referee After FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Win

FIFA World Cup: At the post-match interview, Messi looked at someone and said ‘What are you seeing here? Look ahead and continue walking you idiot’.

Lionel Messi Attack

Doha: Lionel Messi could not hold onto his emotions on Friday after Argentina beat the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Following the win, Messi vent out his anger and that made all the headlines. There is a video of Messi doing the round. At the post-match interview, Messi looked at someone and said ‘What are you seeing here? Look ahead and continue walking you idiot’.

Here is the much-talked-about clip:

Even the presenter had to calm Messi down saying ‘Calm down Leo’

It was aimed toward Weghorst, who scored 2 goals for the Netherlands.

During the match, Messi and Argentina got into an altercation with the Dutch coaching staff as well

It is heard that Weghorst trashed talked and provoked the Argentina team during the game and then he wanted to make amends after the match.

Earlier, Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

“It was impressive how the whole team fought, once again together and knowing how to suffer on the pitch. We are among the top four in the world, let’s go damn it,” Messi said after the big win in the quarter-final.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 11:48 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 11:51 AM IST





