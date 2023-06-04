Lionel Messi to leave PSG at the end of season

Paris St Germain (PSG) on Saturday said that Lionel Messi will be leaving the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)