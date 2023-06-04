Lionel Messi to leave PSG at the end of season

Paris St Germain (PSG) on Saturday said that Lionel Messi will be leaving the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League

PSG host Clermont confirmed the news during final round of Ligue 1 on Saturday, he said, “After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign,”

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi thanked Lionel Messi for his service to the club during the last two seasons, he said, “I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure,”

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.” Nasser al-Khelaifi added

Messi was suspended by the club for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia last month. The 35-year-old has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia that requires him to promote tourism in the country.

What next for Lionel Messi?

According to Reuters, Argentina’s World Cup winning captain has received a formal letter to play from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal from next season. French outlet Foot Mercato had also earlier claimed that Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, has accepted an unprecedented offer from Al-Hilal.

Speculations have been ripe that Messi could also move to FC Barcelona, the club where he played for most of his career. The seven-time Ballon d’Or awards winner could also move to the United States to play in Major League Soccer (MLS)

