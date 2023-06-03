Lionel Messi to play last match for PSG today: Will he join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia or return to FC Barcelona?

Lionel Messi is bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after two seasons that have left a sense of unfinished business. The Argentine superstar joined PSG with the hopes of leading the club to Champions League glory, but they fell short in the last 16 stage in both seasons.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Messi’s time at the club will come to an end after the league finale against Clermont on June 3. Galtier, acknowledging the privilege of coaching the football legend, expressed his hope that Messi would receive a warm farewell from the fans, AP reported.

Despite the team’s European disappointments, Messi’s individual contributions have been notable. According to league statistics, he has scored 32 goals in 74 games for PSG, including 16 assists, making him the top provider in the league this season. However, the 35-year-old has recently faced criticism from PSG ultras, who have whistled and booed him during matches.

Messi’s departure marks a significant shift in his relationship with the club and its fans. When he arrived in Paris two years ago, he was welcomed with chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” and proudly wore a T-shirt with the slogan “Ici C’est Paris” (This Is Paris) – a favourite cry among PSG supporters. However, the adoration has waned in recent weeks, with jeers replacing cheers during matches at the Parc des Princes.

Despite winning their 11th French league title, PSG’s primary objective of securing Champions League success remains unfulfilled. Messi’s time in France has been bittersweet, as he initially struggled to adapt to the French league but gradually found his rhythm alongside teammate Kylian Mbappe.

What lies ahead for Lionel Messi?

The 35-year-old footballer’s future beyond PSG remains uncertain, with speculation of a potential return to Barcelona or a move to the United States to play in Major League Soccer (MLS). However, for now, all eyes will be on Messi as he bids farewell to PSG and prepares to embark on the next chapter of his illustrious career.

Messi is reportedly being courted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal with a lucrative offer, paving the way for a potential showdown with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Speculations have been fueled by claims made by French outlet Foot Mercato, stating that Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, has accepted an unprecedented offer from Al-Hilal.

While the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia looms large, Messi also has the option of returning to his former club, FC Barcelona, where he enjoyed a remarkable 18-year career before joining PSG in 2021. Barcelona has been eager to bring their prodigal son back to the Camp Nou and has submitted an internal economic report to La Liga, highlighting the financial viability of Messi’s return. However, the club is yet to receive a response from the league, leaving Messi’s ultimate destination uncertain.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the situation, Argentine outlet Ole has revealed that several unnamed English Premier League (EPL) clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the football icon. The allure of English football’s top tier has attracted numerous superstars in recent years, and Messi’s potential arrival would undoubtedly be a seismic event for the league.

(With AP inputs)

Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 07:24 AM IST