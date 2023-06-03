Lionel Messi to play last match for PSG today: Will he join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia or return to FC Barcelona?

Lionel Messi is bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after two seasons that have left a sense of unfinished business. The Argentine superstar joined PSG with the hopes of leading the club to Champions League glory, but they fell short in the last 16 stage in both seasons.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)