Lionel Messi to Retire After FIFA World Cup Win? Argentine Captain Provides Massive Update on Future Plans

FIFA WC 2022: Confirming that he is not going to retire, Messi said he wants to keep playing as a World Cup champion.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against France. (Image: AP)

Doha: Lionel Messi had a night to remember at the Lusail stadium on Sunday as he led Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph with a win over France. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to clinch the silverware and end the 36-year wait. Following the win, the world wanted to know the future plans of the 35-year-old and he obliged by providing an update. Confirming that he is not going to retire, Messi said he wants to keep playing as a World Cup champion.

“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt,” said Messi to TYC Sport after the game.

“It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream since long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this,” added Messi.

Following the Croatia semi-final, Messi confirmed this will be his last World Cup. Now, with this recent statement after the win – it would be interesting to see if Messi can play another World Cup or not.

Earlier, Messi gave Argentina the lead at 23 minutes when Angel Di Maria appeared to have been tripped by Ousmane Dembele.

The Argentine captain converted from the spot to put the whole stadium in frenzy. With this goal, Messi also became the first player ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final in a single World Cup.



