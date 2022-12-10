Saturday, December 10, 2022
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate After Argentina Beat Netherlands in FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup: Fans are now convinced that Messi is the real GOAT and not Ronaldo despite being a great player.

CR7 vs Messi GOAT

Doha: Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the biggest footballing icons of the generation and arguably the greatest of all time. While there has been constant debate over who is the GOAT, fans have passed their verdict after Argentina beat the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Friday. The game boiled down to the penalties where Argentina emerged on top. Fans are now convinced that Messi – who scored of a penalty in the match – is the real GOAT and not Ronaldo despite being a great player.

Here is how fans reacted to the GOAT debate after Argentina’s win over the Dutch side:

The night at Lusail stadium got ugly as the referee had to issue 15 cards. The win takes Argentina into the semis where they will face Croatia. Messi and Argentina are merely two wins away from repeating 1986.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 9:22 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 9:24 AM IST





Source link

