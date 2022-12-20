Menu
Search
National

Lionel Messi Wakes Up Embracing World Cup Trophy In Bed; Argentine Captain’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

By: admin

Date:


Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates landed in Buenos Aires on Tuesday with the FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi sleeps with World Cup, messi world cup, messi wakes up with world cup, messi wins World Cup, Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022,
Lionel Messi shared pictures on Instagram with the World Cup Trophy on bed. (Images: Instagram)

New Delhi: It doesn’t need any definition of what the World Cup win meant to Argentina captain Lionel Messi. After beating France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium to lift his maiden World Cup, Messi has been all over Instagram sharing pictures with his most priced possession.

On Tuesday, Messi took the whole internet by storm when he posted a series of picture of him sleeping with the World Cup trophy.

Messi scored twice in the final against France on Sunday in while the game ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes. In the penalty shootout, Messi scored for Argentine as his team won 4-2 to claim their third title. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final.

Messi scored seven goals in the tournament and also became the first player to score in every stages in the tournament. He was also awarded the Golden Ball which is given to the Player of the Tournament. He was playing his fifth and final World Cup.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 5:47 PM IST



Updated Date: December 20, 2022 5:52 PM IST





Source link

Previous articlePH Azkals fall to Cambodia to open AFF Cup campaign
Next articleAvoid These Mistakes While Using PAN Card or Pay Hefty Fine of Rs 10,000
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh