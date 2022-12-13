Lionel Messi’s Argentina Will Win FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

FIFA World Cup: Messi’s former teammate is backing the Argentinian captain to do the job and get his hands on the trophy.

Lusail: So it is already written that Lionel Messi and his Argentinian side will win FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic predicted ahead of the first semi-final at the Lusail stadium. Messi’s former teammate is backing the Argentinian captain to do the job and get his hands on the trophy.

“I think it’s already written who will win, and you know who I mean,” Ibrahimovic said as quoted by beinsports.com.

“I think Messi will lift the trophy, it’s already written.”

This is a big claim to make considering Croatia has played some brilliant football throughout their campaign in Qatar. Argentina could be slight favourites heading into the first semi-final, but the 2018 runners-up cannot be taken lightly by any stretch of the imagination.

What would make Argentina dangerous is the fact that Messi has just found form. He assisted the first goal against the Dutch, then scored via penalty inside normal time. In the shootout, he scored again.

If Argentina makes the summit clash, it will be their sixth appearance. What is interesting here is that Argentina has never lost a semi-final.

Although Angel Di Maria came in for the last few minutes against the Netherlands, it is still unclear whether the Juventus star is fully match-fit for the Croatia clash. Lionel Scaloni will be missing the services of Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, both of whom are suspended after picking up two yellow cards each. Croatia does not have any injury concerns.

Argentina Predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia Predicted XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic



