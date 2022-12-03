Lionel Messi’s Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career Match

Lionel Messi scored a match in his 1000th match vs Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 in round of 16 clash to give his country the lead.
The game against Australia was Messi’s 1000th game as a professional and his 169th cap for Argentina. Here is the viral video just in case you missed it:
Lionel Messi scored his first FIFA World Cup knockout goal and now also has more goals in the competition than the late great Diego Maradona.