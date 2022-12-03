Lionel Messi scored a match in his 1000th match vs Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 in round of 16 clash to give his country the lead.

Lionel Messi’s Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career Match | WATCH Video

The game against Australia was Messi’s 1000th game as a professional and his 169th cap for Argentina. Here is the viral video just in case you missed it:

Lionel Messi scored his first FIFA World Cup knockout goal and now also has more goals in the competition than the late great Diego Maradona.



