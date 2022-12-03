Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalLionel Messi's Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career...
National

Lionel Messi’s Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career Match

admin
By admin
0
24


Lionel Messi scored a match in his 1000th match vs Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 in round of 16 clash to give his country the lead.

Lionel Messi's Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career Match | WATCH Video
Lionel Messi’s Clinical Finish Gives 1-0 Lead to Australia in 1000th Career Match | WATCH Video

Argentina vs Australia: Lionel Messi scored a match in his 1000th match vs Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 in round of 16 clash to give his country the lead.

The game against Australia was Messi’s 1000th game as a professional and his 169th cap for Argentina. Here is the viral video just in case you missed it:

Lionel Messi scored his first FIFA World Cup knockout goal and now also has more goals in the competition than the late great Diego Maradona.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 1:44 AM IST



Updated Date: December 4, 2022 1:52 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
US Knocked Out Of World Cup, Loses To The Netherlands 3-1
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
24
Previous article
US Knocked Out Of World Cup, Loses To The Netherlands 3-1
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring boxing Ring
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677