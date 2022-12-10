Lioness Goes To Hunt Giraffe, Gets Brutally Beaten Up. Viral Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The giraffe gets furious while defending itself and stomps on the lioness.

Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video

Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a giraffe badly beating up a lioness and making it run. The clip starts with the lone lioness trying to hunt an adult giraffe that happened to be separated from its herd.

The giraffe gets furious while defending itself and stomps on the lioness. The tall giraffe then kicks the apex predator multiple times. This makes the lioness run for her life as she doesn’t want to get stomped to death. The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 33k views. “Poor kitty,” a user commented. “Thank goodness they both get to walk away…today,” another user wrote. “She took some serious kicks to her back,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRAFFE KICKING LIONESS HERE:

Yes, a giraffe can beat up a lioness.

