Saturday, December 10, 2022
HomeNationalLioness Goes To Hunt Giraffe, Gets Brutally Beaten Up. Viral Video Will...
National

Lioness Goes To Hunt Giraffe, Gets Brutally Beaten Up. Viral Video Will Give You Goosebumps

By admin
0
79


The giraffe gets furious while defending itself and stomps on the lioness.

Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video
Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video

Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a giraffe badly beating up a lioness and making it run. The clip starts with the lone lioness trying to hunt an adult giraffe that happened to be separated from its herd.

The giraffe gets furious while defending itself and stomps on the lioness. The tall giraffe then kicks the apex predator multiple times. This makes the lioness run for her life as she doesn’t want to get stomped to death. The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 33k views. “Poor kitty,” a user commented. “Thank goodness they both get to walk away…today,” another user wrote. “She took some serious kicks to her back,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRAFFE KICKING LIONESS HERE:

Yes, a giraffe can beat up a lioness.

Topics




Published Date: December 10, 2022 9:48 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleMillions Of Users Across Globe Report Issues With Email Services
Next articleNurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
79
Previous articleMillions Of Users Across Globe Report Issues With Email Services
Next articleNurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677