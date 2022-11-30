Liquor Den Raided In Gujarats Rajkot Seizure Includes Country Liquor IMFL Worth Lakhs

Gujarat Police State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team raided a country liquor den in Rajkot city and arrested 10 bootleggers.

Rajkot: On late Tuesday evening, the Gujarat Police State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team raided a country liquor den in Rajkot city and arrested 10 bootleggers. Following the police action, the family members of the arrested created a ruckus at the Malaviya Nagar police station and made serious allegations of corruption against them. SMC’s Assistant Sub Inspector NG Sapar stated that on “a very specific information” that a liquor den is being run in the Gokuldham Awas Yojana, a raid was conducted at various flats in the society.

Country liquor worth Rs three lakh, raw materials, and bottles besides 10,081 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) bottles were seized in the raid. In all, a total seizure of Rs 38 lakh was made.

The arrested include bootlegger Hardik alias Kavi Haresh Solanki, Anilsinh Jadeja, Nitin Jariya, Amit Chauhan, Dharmendra Rathod, Arvind Singada, Jayesh Gadhvi, and Kanu Parmar under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

The case is being investigated by Police Sub Inspector MS Maheshwari. The police team was confronted by women members and youngsters.

After the raid was over, when bootleggers were taken to Malaviya Nagar police station, family members of Hardik and other bootleggers ‘gheraoed’ the police and tried to free the accused.



