Liquor Shops Closed, Govt Offices Shut — Check Full List Of Restrictions In 8 States Today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway on Monday in six states and Union Territories. In the fifth phase, the smallest number of constituencies with just 49 seats are participating hosting as many as 695 candidates. The fifth phase also includes some high-profile seats such as Amethi and Raebareli, considered traditional strongholds of Congress in Uttar Pradesh. After contesting from the Wayanad seat in an earlier phase, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Raebareli, which was previously represented by his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi since 2004. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, is also contesting from Saran.







