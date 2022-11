List of 89 Constituencies Going to Polls on December 1

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase I: As many as 89 assembly seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of Gujarat will vote in the first phase of polls on December 1, Thursday.

Gujarat Election 2022: As many as 89 assembly seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of Gujarat will vote in the first phase of polls on December 1, Thursday. A total of 788 candidates are in the fray including 718 male candidates and 70 female candidates. Candidates from both BJP and Congress will be contesting on all 89 seats in the first phase, while AAP will contest on 88 seats. A total of 39 political parties have fielded their candidates.

Gujarat Election 2022 Phase I: List of seats or constituencies going to polls on December 1

Abdasa (Kachchh) Mandvi (Kachchh) Bhuj (Kachchh) Anjar (Kachchh) Gandhidham (SC) (Kachchh) Rapar (Kachchh) Dasada (SC) (Kachchh) Limbdi (Surendranagar) Wadhwan (Surendranagar) Chotila (Surendranagar) Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar) Morbi (Morbi) Tankara (Morbi) Wankaner (Morbi) Rajkot East (Rajkot) Rajkot West (Rajkot) Rajkot South (Rajkot) Rajkot Rural (SC) (Rajkot) Jasdan (Rajkot) Gondal (Rajkot) Jetpur (Rajkot) Dhoraji (Rajkot) Kalavad (SC) (Jamnagar) Jamnagar Rural (Jamnagar) Jamnagar North (Jamnagar) Jamnagar South (Jamnagar) Jamjodhpur (Jamnagar) Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka) Dwarka (Devbhumi Dwarka) Porbandar (Porbandar) Kutiyana (Porbandar) Manavadar (Junagadh) Junagadh (Junagadh) Visavadar (Junagadh) Keshod (Junagadh) Mangrol (Junagadh) Somnath (Gir Somnath) Talala (Gir Somnath) Kodinar (SC) (Gir Somnath) Una (Gir Somnath) Dhari (Amreli) Amreli (Amreli) Lathi (Amreli) Savarkundla (Amreli) Rajula (Amreli) Mahuva (Bhavnagar) Talaja (Bhavnagar) Gariadhar (Bhavnagar) Palitana (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar East (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar West (Bhavnagar) Gadhada (SC) (Botad) Botad (Botad) Nandod (ST) (Narmada) Dediapada (ST) (Narmada) Jambusar (Bharuch) Vagra (Bharuch) Jhagadia (ST) (Bharuch) Bharuch (Bharuch) Ankleshwar (Bharuch) Olpad (Surat) Mangrol (ST) (Surat) Mandvi (ST) (Surat) Kamrej (Surat) Surat East (Surat) Surat North (Surat) Varachha Road (Surat) Karanj (Surat) Limbayat (Surat) Udhna (Surat) Majura (Surat) Katargam (Surat) Surat West (Surat) Choryasi (Surat) Bardoli (SC) (Surat) Mahuva (ST) (Surat) Vyara (ST) (Tapi) Nizar (ST) (Tapi) Dangs (ST) (Dangs) Jalalpore (Navsari) Navsari (Navsari) Gandevi (ST) (Navsari) Bansda (ST) (Navsari) Dharampur (ST) (Valsad) Valsad (Valsad) Pardi (Valsad) Kaprada (ST) (Valsad) Umbergaon (ST) (Valsad)

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. The second phase of voting will be held on December 5. Counting of votes will be done on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh polls.