Home

News

Diamond Rings, Refrigerators, Televisions: List Of Free Offers For Young Voters In Lok Sabha Election Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: To raise awareness about the importance of the vote, the Election Commission along with local administrations and other outlets are coming up with unique initiatives to increase the voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Diamond Rings, Refrigerators, Televisions: List Of Free Offers For Young Voters In Lok Sabha Election Today

New Delhi: From ‘free poha’, ‘free Jalebi’ and ‘lucky draw’ initiatives to discounts on movie tickets, various outlets nationwide have announced several offers to lure young voters to exercise their franchise in Monday’s fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections. Moreover, to raise awareness of the importance of the vote, the Election Commission along with local administrations and other outlets are coming up with unique initiatives to increase the voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

Check List Of Free Offers For Young Voters

Paid Holiday For Employees In Delhi

To allow more participation during the polling day in the national capital on May 25, the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi has announced a paid holiday in the city giving people time to vote. As per the order, all eligible employees — public or private — who are voters in Delhi will get paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote on the polling day, reported news agency PTI.

Special Offer By Mumbai Metro

To boost voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, the commuters of Metro Lines 2A and 7 will get a special 10 percent discount on the voting day, the Mumbai Metro has announced. In this offer, the commuters of Mumbai Metro, utilising Mumbai 1 Card, Paper QR, and paper tickets will enjoy the privilege to travel to the polling stations and return home after voting with a special discount of 10 percent on a base fare.

Free Rides For Three Days In Madhya Pradesh

Bus operators in Madhya Pradesh have promised free rides for three days for those who are voting in Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, lucky draws are also being held at polling booths for T-shirts and caps. People in Bhopal who voted on Tuesday even had a chance to win diamond rings, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and many more.

Some of the Traders’ Associations in Indore have also announced that they will distribute free breakfast of poha and jalebi and pathology labs discounts to voters if they show an inked finger.

Discounts On Movie Tickets In Gurugram

In a latest development, the Gurugram district administration said the Gurugram Parliamentary constituency has partnered with various multiplex chains and announced discounts on movie tickets and food items for people going to vote.







