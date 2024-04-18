List of Prominent Candidates in Fray For First Phase of Voting Tomorrow

It is interesting to note that over 450 candidates in the fray for phase one of the Lok Sabha elections are crorepaties, an analysis by non-profit organisation Association for Democratic Reforms shows.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday. In the first phase, the polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. This time, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

In the list of the key candidates, 90 per cent of the BJP’s candidates (69 out of 77) are crorepatis, while for the Congress, this figure stands at 88 per cent (49 of 56 candidates). As many as 35 (97 per cent) out of 36 candidates from the AIADMK, and 21 (96 per cent) out of 22 candidates from the DMK are crorepatis.

List of States Voting in Phase 1

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Jammu and Kashmir

Lakshadweep

Puducherry

Nitin Gadkari from Maharashtra

BJP Leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is in the fray for the first phase of elections on April 19. Nitin Gadkari Had in 2014 defeated seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes and he also retained the seat in 2019 by defeating current Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole by 2.16 lakh votes.

Jitin Prasada From Uttar Pradesh

BJP leader Jitin Prasada, who replaced Varun Gandhi is fighting from Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He is in the fray for the first phase of elections this time. In this phase, Jitin Prasad of the BJP, Bhagwant Saran Gangwar of the Samajwadi Party, and Anees Ahmes Khan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main candidates.

Tamilisai Soundararajan From Tamil Nadu

BJP leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is the main candidate for the Chennai South LS seat. Notably, she is the daughter of Kumari Ananthan, a veteran Congress leader.

Karti Chidambaram From Karnataka

Karnataka’s Sivaganga MP K Chidambaram is the key candidate in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Friday. He is looking for re-election from a seat his father won seven times and he is competing against BJP’s T Devanathan Yadav and AIADMK’s Xavier Dass.

Nakul Nath From Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the key candidate in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and he is seeking a re-election from Chhindwara.







