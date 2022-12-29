List of Smartphones to be Launched in 2023

Take a look at some of the smartphones that are expected to be launched in New Year.

New Delhi: New Year 2023 is going to be more exciting for phone lovers as lots of amazing smartphones are going to be launched in the coming year. Starting from Apple iPhone 15 to OnePlus 11, new Pixel phones and a lot of smartphones are expected to be launched in India in 2023. Reports suggest that all four models in the iPhone 15 series will offer Dynamic Island, a feature that is limited only to iPhone 14 Pro models right now. Take a look at some of the smartphones that are expected to be launched in New Year.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone lovers should not lose heart as iPhone 14 model wasn’t very interesting. However, reports suggest that Apple may bring changes not just in terms of specifications but also in design. Apple may also re-evaluate the pricing of the iPhone 15 as well as the iPhone 15 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled on February 1 even as the company hasn’t officially confirmed the date for the Unpacked 2023 event. The company is expected to launch three devices including the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 120hz screen refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 first will be launched in China next week and then in India, the smartphone will arrive in February. The company said it will officially announced unveil the OnePlus 11 on Feb 7. Interestingly, OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the brand with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it will also bring back the alert slider.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 series phone is expected to be launched in New Year and according to reports, Pixel 8 camera will adopt a new HDR technique, which will enable the next Pixel phone to click much better photos.



