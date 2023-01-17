List of States That Have Gone Back To Old Pension Scheme

Home

New Delhi: The debate between old pension and new pension schemes has once again come into the limelight with the newly formed Congress government in Himachal Pradesh adopting the former which many may call a deliberate attempt to strangle the state’s finances. Just yesterday, Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a report made very skeptical remarks on (Opposition-ruled) states adopting the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

“A major risk looming large on the subnational fiscal horizon is the likely reversion to the old pension scheme by some states. The annual saving in fiscal resources that this move entails is short-lived. By postponing the current expenses to the future, states risk the accumulation of unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years,” the central bank said.

STATES THAT HAVE GONE BACK TO THE OLD PENSION SCHEME

Himachal Pradesh: The hill state is the latest of the three Congress-ruled states that have restored the OPS as part of the promise it gave in its election manifesto.

Rajasthan: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan successfully restored the OPS. In fact, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot voraciously spoke in favour of the scheme he implemented in his state while he was campaigning for the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh during the assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh: After announcing the state budget in December 2022, cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel decided decided that employees can shift back to the OPS after making a submission to deposit the contribution made by the state towards the National Pension System (NPS) and the dividend earned thereon.

Jharkhand: Even though Congress party is a minor stake holder in the Jharkhand government, restoration of OPS was one of the poll promises of the Hemant Soren government during the election campaign. Living up to the promise, the Jharkhand cabinet on 1 September 2022 approved the Standard Operating Procedure to restore the OPS.

Punjab: In November 2022, nearly two months after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state would be going back to the old pension scheme, the cabinet notified the scheme, but there’s no light yet over its implementation status.



