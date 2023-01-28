National

Listening to And Watching Cuckoo Bird Chiming In Its Natural Habitat Is Pure Blessing Watch Viral Video

It is indeed a blessing to watch these beautiful creatures in their own dwelling.

Viral Video of Cuckoo: During childhood, we would hear about the cuckoo bird and many of us also must have seen and heard the clocks chiming like the cuckoo. I don’t know how many were able to see and hear the elusive bird in its natural habitat. But thanks to the ever-expanding social media platforms and people who regularly post pictures, videos, and other content from the wildlife in its purest form.

The video we are sharing here shows a free cuckoo bird, i.e., in its habitation making the world-famous cuckoo sound. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “The sound of a Cuckoo.. 🎥 IG: marcin_nawrocki”

It is indeed a blessing to watch these beautiful creatures in their own dwelling.




