Little Boy Playing With Lions Leaves Netizens in shock; Watch HERE

Viral Video: A shocking video is going viral on social media platforms where a little boy is playing with lions while sitting perilously close to the animal.

Little Boy Playing With Lions Leaves Netizens in shock.(Photo Credit :Instagram/gir_lions_lover)

Viral Video: A shocking video is going viral on social media platforms where a little boy is seen playing with lions while sitting perilously close to the animal. The viral video was posted on the photo and video-sharing social networking service — Instagram — by the user name @gir_lions_lover. The video begins with a young boy fondling and playing with two lions. When the boy puts his hands inside the predator’s mouth, instead of ripping it apart, the predator simply falls on his back in an adoring manner, as seen in the video.

At one point in the video, the boy’s face comes dangerously close to one of the lion’s faces. The child even slaps the wild cats in a playful manner. However, both the animals and the boy remained calm throughout. The comment sections have been flooded with mixed reactions. While some users used the enraged face emoticon to express their anger, others found the video adorable.

WATCH VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY PLAYING WITH THE LIONS

The post, which was published last month on November 16, has received over 6,000 likes and over 231,000 views. Netizens have flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some found the video adorable, others expressed their anger. One user commented, “This is so so so so dangerous and scary,” added another user. “How stupid and irresponsible is this!,” expressed another.



