Little Boy Scribbles On White Car With Lipstick, Internet In Hysterics. Watch

Viral Video Today: As a little kid raiding your mom’s makeup and destroying is normal. What’s also common is kids scribbling on walls, tables and clean surface they can find that looks like a drawing board to them. This little kid took scribbling to the next level, as ended up destroying around a dozen lipsticks of his him and vandalizing his dad’s car with them.Also Read – Balle Balle At Heathrow Airport: Viral Video Shows Sikh Man Welcoming Friend to London With Bhangra

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Morissa Schwartz’ with the following caption, “He’ll own a body shop one day.” It has gone viral with over 103k views and 460 likes. The clip shows an adorable little boy, wearing a cute bear onesie, covering one side of his family’s boring white car with red lipstick. Several empty lipstick containers could be seen thrown on the road. Also Read – Man Climbs Tree To Save Himself From Bear, Viral Video Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

When the little mischief man is done, he hops on his tricycle and rushes off toward his house to wreak more havoc. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Making things prettier.. very well done,” a user commented. “Little gangster,” another user wrote. “Too funny,” a third user pointed out. Also Read – Viral Video: Pack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY SCRIBBLING ON CAR WITH LIPSTICK HERE:

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

LOL! So cute!