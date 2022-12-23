Viral Video: A video of a young boy leaping into action after discovering his mother hanging from a garage door after the ladder she was climbing collapsed is gaining popularity on social media.

Viral Video: It is truly said that children are the gifts of God. A little boy is being hailed as a hero on the Internet for his actions. A video of a young boy leaping into action after discovering his mother hanging from a garage door after the ladder she was climbing collapsed is gaining popularity on social media. Dipanshu Kabra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, posted the viral video on Twitter on Friday morning.

“Mother was repairing the garage door when her ladder fell. Seeing the mother hanging above, the brave little boy helped her by putting his life back on the ladder… The wisdom and courage of this little child cannot be praised enough,” reads the posts alongside the video.

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी… इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022

In the short clip, the woman was seen standing on the ladder when it suddenly fell on the floor. The young boy standing behind her quickly reached for the ladder after hearing her scream and call for assistance. After a few moments, the child slowly lifted the ladder and placed it near the woman’s feet, who was able to grab the ladder with her legs and avoid a major fall. Till now the video has received over 60.0K views and over 3,000 likes. The little boy’s quick thinking is being praised by the Netizens.

“Oh my god millions of blessings to tiny baby holding such a big ladder. Finally the lady was saved. This is called good parenting,” commented one user. “Ladder ko rakhne k baad bhi wo gaya nahi; usko pakad kar bhi rakha 👍👏👏👏 Commendable!,” wrote another user.” wish we could have a full watch of this video, how the mother would have loved her kid. 🤗🤗,” added the third user. “The hero of the day!,” expressed the fourth user.



