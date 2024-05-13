Little Bright Stars Pre-School Hosts a Fun-Filled Summer Camp for Tiny Tots

Little Bright Stars Pre-School hosted an exhilarating one-day summer camp to provide a vibrant platform for its tiny tots to beat the heat and engage in a plethora of creative activities. The event, held on the school premises, aimed to cultivate creativity, physical activity, and joyful learning experiences for the young participants.

The summer camp offered an array of activities planned exclusively for the young learners, ensuring a day filled with fun, learning, and laughter. From exploring the intricacies of Lippan art to unleashing their imagination through doodle art and canvas painting, the children were immersed in a world of artistic expression. One of the highlights of the day was the scrapbook making session, where the tiny tots got to showcase their creativity and cherish their memories by crafting personalized scrapbooks. Additionally, the camp provided an opportunity for the children to delve into the elegance of calligraphy, refining their fine motor skills and expressing themselves through beautiful lettering. The energetic atmosphere was further heightened with rhythmic dance sessions, where the children grooved to catchy tunes, showcasing their agility and enthusiasm. The “Happy Feet” segment added an extra dose of joy as the little ones engaged in lively footwork, spreading infectious smiles all around. Moreover, the summer camp offered hands-on experience in pottery, allowing the children to explore their tactile senses and create unique clay masterpieces under the guidance of skilled instructors.

On this occasion, Ms. Aakanksha Kaur, Principal & Founder, Little Bright Stars Pre-school, JIS Group Educational Initiatives, said, “It’s truly heartwarming to see our little stars shine bright as they explore their talents and unleash their creativity. Our aim was to provide a memorable and enriching experience for our tiny tots, and I’m thrilled to say that we’ve succeeded in doing so.”