Little Girl Dances to Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor on Crowded Street, Her Confidence Wins Hearts

Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it's just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. Everyone loves videos of kids being all goofy and adorable. It is all the more fun to watch them dancing and singing to trending songs. One such adorable video of a little girl dancing confidently to a Bollywood song in middle of the street has gone viral. Dressed in colourful clothes, the girl dances beautifully to Shamshera's song Ji Huzoor as other people watch her. A policeman also walks past her and smiles at her after watching her dance. Meanwhile, the girl engrossed in dancing, nails the hook steps.

The clip wascshared on the Instagram profile namely dance.holicz with a caption that reads, "At market."

LITTLE GIRL DANCES TO JI HUZOOR ON STREET: WATCH VIDEO



The video has gone viral, and received over 3 million views and 248,365 likes. Netizesn loved her dance and boombarded her with praises. One user wrote, “police vale dekh ke smail karrhe hai sistar,” while another commented, “She’s a star and really enjoying herself, i love her steps.” A third wrote, “So nice pari.”