Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Little Girl Dances to Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor on Crowded Street, Her Confidence Wins Hearts

Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. Everyone loves videos of kids being all goofy and adorable. It is all the more fun to watch them dancing and singing to trending songs. One such adorable video of a little girl dancing confidently to a Bollywood song in middle of the street has gone viral. Dressed in colourful clothes, the girl dances beautifully to Shamshera’s song Ji Huzoor as other people watch her. A policeman also walks past her and smiles at her after watching her dance. Meanwhile, the girl engrossed in dancing, nails the hook steps. Also Read – Viral Video: This Desi Parody Of Harry Potter Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today. Watch

The clip wascshared on the Instagram profile namely dance.holicz with a caption that reads, “At market.” Also Read – Viral Video: Mobile Phone Explodes & Bursts Into Flames During Repair in UP Shop, Customer & Repairer Narrowly Escape | Watch

LITTLE GIRL DANCES TO JI HUZOOR ON STREET: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read – Viral Video: Retired IAS Officer’s Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar | WATCH

The video has gone viral, and received over 3 million views and 248,365 likes. Netizesn loved her dance and boombarded her with praises. One user wrote, “police vale dekh ke smail karrhe hai sistar,” while another commented, “She’s a star and really enjoying herself, i love her steps.” A third wrote, “So nice pari.”





