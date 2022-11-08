Little Girl Falls While Dancing To Nora Fatehi O Saki Saki, Netizens Cant Stop Laughing

An adorable video is going viral that shows a little girl dancing to Nora Fatehi’s hit song O Saki Saki.

Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges.

An adorable video is going viral that shows a little girl dancing to Nora Fatehi’s hit song O Saki Saki. Instead of playing the song, the girl is singing it herself. She begins filming by saying, “Chaliye friends, dance karte hain!” She then starts singing the lyrics, “Main teri aankhon ka saahil, Main tere dil ke hi kaabil, Tu musafir main teri manzil…”

As she attempts to twirl, the girl loses her balance and falls in a really funny pose. She says, “Aiyaa!” while she falls and stares at the camera after her failed dance performance. However, her cute singing and the way she fell put a smile on the faces of thousands of netizens who found the video hilarious. The reel has received over 3.6 million views and 294k likes.

LOL! So cute.



