Little Girl Gives Death Stare To Turkish Ice Cream Seller As He Snatches Her Cone. Watch

VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL GIVING DEATH STARE TO TURKISH ICE CREAM SELLER

Funny Video Today: You might have seen several Turkish ice cream vendors who prank customers by not giving them the ice cream cone until the customer is frustrated. Turkish ice cream is a hit among children who really enjoy being pranked by the ice cream man who keeps snatching the cone from their hand instead of easily handing it to them. However, this kid has had enough of this vendor’s games, she just really wants to eat his ice cream and doesn’t have the patience for being pranked.

The hilarious clip shows a little girl wearing a black T-shirt standing in front of the Turkish ice cream vendor’s stand. As soon as the man pranks the girl by giving her the pink ice cream but when she’s about to take a lick of it, the seller snatches it away from her, leaving just a tissue in her mouth. The girl looks so offended that she gives him a death stare and looks at him angrily. He then hands the cone to her again but when she grabs it, he pulls it away, making her furious. This probably scared the man and he finally gave her the ice cream. She takes it and leaves while still giving him the most dangerous look ever.

The clip shared on Instagram has gone viral with more than 2.8 million views and 126k likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the girl look at the ice cream seller in such a funny way. ” He was so scared that he didn’t play with her anymore and gave the ice cream,” a user commented. ” And that day, a killer was born,” another user wrote. ” Acha hua de diya time se nhi toh teri khair nhi the bey,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL GIVING DEATH STARE TO TURKISH ICE CREAM SELLER:

Will you dare to snatch ice cream from this girl?

