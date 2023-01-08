Little Girl Playing with a Squirrel is Too Cute to Handle, Watch Viral Video News
A video of a little girl playing with a squirrel and feeding it has grabbed the attention of netizens for it is overloaded with cuteness.
Viral Video: A video of a little girl playing with a squirrel and feeding it has grabbed the attention of netizens for it is overloaded with cuteness. Such adorable videos online often go viral and this is no exception.
The undated video footage was uploaded on Twitter and was shared by the Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, “Little Princess”. It has received millions of views so far.
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:
Little princess.. 😊
🎥 IG: borisovapolina94 pic.twitter.com/6yXBffH4eY
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 7, 2023
In the video, the little girl can be seen dressed in a white overcoat, black pant, sneakers and a beanie when a squirrel approaches her. The squirrel comes near her and climbs her as he attempts to feed the animal from the food that is clenched in her fist. As soon as the squirrel obtains the food, it immediately begins eating and runs away.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 9:14 AM IST
