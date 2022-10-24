Monday, October 24, 2022
Little Girl Tries Her Make-Up Skills on Daddy

Viral Video: It is truly said, “A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” The bond between a father and a daughter is too pure to put into words. That is certainly captured in this viral video. A video of a young little girl doing her father’s makeup while he patiently lies on the couch next to her has gone viral. Her enthusiasm for the activity can lighten your mood.Also Read – Viral Video: Pet Dogs Meet Their Human Brother For First Time. Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

The video begins with the little girl telling her mother, who is filming the video, “I’m doing daddy’s make-up.” The toddler, dressed in a black top and pink tights, appears to be enjoying her time with him. The father then informs the mother that their daughter has already applied glitter eye shadow to his eyes. Her mother captioned the video, “He’s such a trooper.” Also Read – Viral Video: Student’s Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says ‘This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art’

The video was shared on the Instagram user “thesafillesquad”. The page has 18.7K followers and posts regular content about the family. The video has received over 1,00,000 likes and several comments.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL DOING HER DAD’S MAKEUP

“Well done Dad excellent example to other parents. ❤️,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful little girl. And daddy is looking fabulous with his sparkle eyeshadow,” commented another user. This cutie pie is already dressing & with hair done like a makeup artist to the starts!!!!!” added another. Several users praised the father for being a good sport. “Love dads who go along with this sort of thing,” wrote one Instagram user.





